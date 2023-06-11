The Taraba State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party says its waiting for the Independent National Electoral Commission to release timetable for the by-election into Jalingo, Yerro and Zing federal constituency after the death of Ismaila Yushua Maihanci.

The party’s state publicity secretary said an official letter has been sent to INEC informing it of the party’s readiness for primary that will produce a candidate for the by-election.

The death of Ismaila Yushua Maihanci, member-elect for Jalingo-Yorro-Zing federal constituency in Taraba state is now raising dust in the political cycles in the State.

Subsequently, the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress in the State have now activated their structures.

Many political actors across political lines have indicated interest in the contest.

It appears that PDP stakeholders in the zone have been divided over the candidacy of Bello Yerro and Imam Iman.

At this gathering are stakeholders cum party executives of PDP in the five local governments of the constituency.

They are pressing on the party to endorse former Commissioner for Youths as consensus candidate since he was the second runner up in the party’s primary that produced late Ismaila Yushua Maihanci.

They argued that fielding unpopular candidate may make the party to loose the election.

But another PDP stakeholders, also canvassing for Bello Yerro argued that he is the most competent and experienced politician in the area.

Political watchers believe that the by-election is an litmus test for the popularity of Gov Kefas Agbu and the new party state chairman, Abubakar Bawa if they really hold the grip on the party and electorate.