Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki and other Stakeholders including legal practitioners, body of benchers and the body of senior Advocates of Nigeria have advocated for improved security and protection of judicial members in the country.

The call was made in Benin during a special valedictory court session to honour retired justice of the Appeal court justice Rita Pemu on her retirement after Thirty five years of meritorious service .

They cited cases of recent attacks on judges especially the case in Owerri were a judge was killed.

Mr Obaseki speaking to journalists after the valedictory court session said the federal government alone cannot secure the country alone as it is too large hence he and other stakeholders are advocating that there must be a rethink such that there is federal, state security which should be funded and strong inclusive of local government security structure.