Six persons linked to the Sunday killing of a cleric and his two sons by suspected herder militiamen in Ganawuri Community, Riyom Council area, of Plateau State, have been arrested by security operatives in the aftermath of the Invasion.

The attackers invaded the community at about midnight on Saturday, March 4, 2023, killing the pastor and two of his sons.

The pain of a wife losing her husband and two sons

It’s like the world has just come crashing down in the twinkle of an eye.

Gunmen suspected to be herder militiamen stormed Ganawuri village in the Jos South council area of Plateau State.

Musa Hyok is a clergyman; he and his two sons were brutally murdered at midnight by gunmen.

A youth leader from the area narrated to us what happened.

The Plateau State government, through the Commissioner of Information and Communication, condemned the killing in its totality.

He said the security operatives have swung into action and arrested six people in connection with the attack.

He assured everyone that anybody found guilty in the invasion will face the wrath of the law.

Rumor has it that the attack is a form of revenge.

An investigation is underway to unravel the perpetrators and reasons for the attack.