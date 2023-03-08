A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has remanded the Federal Lawmaker representing Port Harcourt Constituency 2, Chinyere Igwe in police custody for alleged Money Laundering.

Police officers arrested the embattled lawmaker on the eve of the Presidential Election in Port Harcourt for being in possession of 500,000 dollars allegedly to influence the outcome of the poll in favor of the People Democratic Party.

Advertisement

At the hearing today, Chinyere Pleaded not guilty to the charge brought against him.

The court fixed the 14th of March 2023 for hearing of his bail application while trial is scheduled to commence on the 4th May.

Advertisement

The Police Public Relations Officer of Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement confirmed the arrest.

She said the suspect was apprehended close to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), adding that the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of elections, Abutu Yaro, has ordered swift interrogation and arraignment in court.

“Police Officers from Rivers State Command deployed to INEC Headquarters Aba Road today 24/2/2023 at about 0245hrs, while on stop and search, arrested one Hon Chinyere Igwe, member House of Representatives representing Port Harcourt II Federal Constituency with a cash sum of 498,100 USD inside a bag in his car,” the statement read.

Advertisement

“Also recovered was a list for distribution of the money. The AIG Election, AIG Abutu Yaro fdc , has ordered swift interrogation and arraignment in court.

“The Command urges all contestants and political parties to comply strictly with provisions of the Electoral Act and other relevant laws”.