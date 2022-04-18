BREAKING: Lagos GAC okays Sanwo-Olu for second term

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has secured the consent of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) to run for a second term in office.

The GAC, the apex body within the state ruling political class of All Progressives Congress (APC) approved second term for Sanwo-Olu at its meeting this afternoon at State House, Marina.

With the APC governorship election primaries slated for May 27, the speculation on whether Sanwo-Olu will get a second term has become rife among the business and political elites in the state, especially members of the APC.