The Awujale Of Ijebu Land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, has elevated an influential member of the Lagos state Governance Advisory Council, GAC, Otunba Adedeji Bushura Alebiosu has been elevated as chairman Council of Otunbas.

The elevation of Mr Bushura Alebiosu follows the death of the former occupant Otunba Wahab Osinusi in September 2023.

The Council of Otunbas of Ijebuland is an assemblage of prominent and influential Otunbas in Ijebuland, a region in Ogun State, Nigeria.

The council is involved in the promotion of cultural, social, and economic development of Ijebuland and its people.

The Awujale while speaking on the selection of the new chairman said the choice of Otunba Bushura Alebiosu is a testament of his exceptional leadership prowess, integrity and his uncommon contributions to the socio- cultural and political development of Ijebu land.

Advertisement

Oba Adetona described Otunba Bushura-Alebiosu as an accomplished son of Ijebuland who has distinguished himself and possesses profound capacity to effectively lead the influential Council of Otunbas to a higher pedestal.

He also the new Chairman to ensure that the collective values, ideals and goals of the council are strictly upheld towards the overall upliftment of the good people of Ijebu and the society at large.

While expressing deep sense of responsibility and immense gratitude to the Awujale for finding him worthy of being elevated as the council’s chairman, comprising of noble and distinguished Otunbas, Otunba Bushura Alebiosu pledged his firm commitment to lead the council with renewed vigour and carry all members along in the discharge of the shared responsibilities of promoting values and tradition of Ijebuland.

Otunba Adedeji Bushura Alebiosu is a well exposed and influential businessman cum politician.

He started his early career as an Engineer in the United Kingdom, and after his return from the UK in 1967 he went into politics and became a Councilor in the then Somolu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

At the dawn of the civilian dispensation in 1979, Otunba Alebiosu pitched his tent with the Unity Party of Nigeria, UPN, and was elected as legislator to represent the then old Ketu constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly and was re-elected in 1983, a post he held till the Buhari-Idiagbon coup in 1983.

Advertisement

Otunba Bush was very influential in the state legislature that a lot of politicians come to curry his favour because of his relationship with the then governor of the state, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, which he never abused, anyway.

Although, a very successful business man managing his engineering enterprise, Otunba Bush seized this opportunity to focus on building his political leadership career – many politicians received great counsel and enormous support in developing their political careers through his mentoring and leadership, including the then governor of the state, Late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.

As a member and the Lagos East Senatorial leader of the Lagos Governance Advisory Council, the influential group that advises the governor of Lagos state on governance issues, his experience and contributions to the group cannot be over-emphasized.

Otunba Bush is greatly respected by his contemporaries and friends which included the late Afro beat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and Justice Adesola Oguntade, a former Justice of the Supreme Court, and ex Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Otunba Bush is a fervent believer and astounding devout Muslim, he is a God- fearing man, a living legend, a force to be reckoned with, a supporter of family and friends and a firm believer in fairness and justice.