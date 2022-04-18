‘Mother, Infant and Child Development programme’ a preventive measure – Adebowale

The Special Adviser, Office of Civic Engagement, Aderemi Adebowale said the Mother, Infant and Child Development (MICHD) Programme, launched by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is a component of the WOMB TO SCHOOL INITIATIVE, a preparedness preventive rather than curative security measure geared towards making Lagos safer by projected year 2050.

She disclosed this in a speech she delivered at the mother, infant and child development programme partners engagement forum on Monday in Lagos.

The governor’s aide said MICHD, a nutritional support program, is aimed at providing a weekly nutritional food packs and supplements to indigent pregnant women across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the State.

Mrs Adebowale added the initiative is intended to aid proper brain development of the fetus whilst serving as a preventative security tool to raising civically responsible citizens.

She stated that the Office of Civic Engagement, under her leadership, understands that to create a peaceful and safe environment where government can function optimally, citizens right from conception to birth and through adolescent to adulthood must be given a fair chance to live, grow and become civically responsible individuals who are less likely to exert social pressure on the system.

The Special Adviser says Research points to the fact that there is a relationship between maternal malnutrition and dispositions to violence in adolescence hence vindicating the position of the MICHD program which as much as nutrition addresses health, poverty and human capital development concerns, it is also a vital factor in addressing security concerns. Nutrition especially while invitro is a critical factor in addressing predisposition to Violence.

Mrs Adebowale said the engagement forum is coming on the heels of the conclusion of the Preliminary and Research Phases of MICHD and the commencement of the Launch Phase, where another 570 indigent pregnant women have been carefully selected from 20 LGAs & 37 LCDAs to be given food packs and other necessary support throughout the pregnancy.\

The Special Adviser called for more contributions towards the success of the programme as names of contributors will be etched in gold in the history of Lagos State and humanity will always remember them.

The governor’s aide appreciated the efforts of all the stakeholders and partners both from the public and private sector, The Special Adviser Office of Sustainable Development Goal & Investment, Ministry Health, Ministry Agriculture, LASHMA, LASRRA, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Alaro City, Birthright, Kimberly Clark, Lasena Water, JAWA Pharmaceutical Company and Rite Foods for their belief and contributions to the MICHD programme.

READ full statement below

WELCOME ADDRESS DELIVERERED BY THE SPECIAL ADVISER, OFFICE OF CIVIC ENGAGEMENT, PRINCESS ADEREMI ADEBOWALE AT THE MOTHER, INFANT AND CHILD DEVELOPMENT (MICHD) PROGRAMME PARTNERS ENGAGEMENT FORUM HELD ON TUESDAY 5TH APRIL, 2022 AT LCCI CONFERENCE AND EXHIBITION CENTRE NURUDEEN OLOWOPOPO WAY, ALAUSA IKEJA.

PROTOCOLS

It is with great pleasure that I welcome you all to this Partners Engagement Forum on Mother, Infant and Child Development (MICHD) Programme organized by the Office of Civic Engagement.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Mother, Infant and Child Development (MICHD) Programme, launched by Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on the 22nd of September, 2021, is a component of our WOMB TO SCHOOL INITIATIVE, a preparedness preventive rather than curative security measure geared towards making Lagos safer by projected year 2050.

MICHD which is a nutritional support program, aimed at providing a weekly nutritional food packs and supplements to indigent pregnant women across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the State. This is intended to aid proper brain development of the fetus whilst serving as a preventative security tool to raising civically responsible citizens.

The Office of Civic Engagement, under my privileged leadership, understands that to create a peaceful and safe environment where government can function optimally, citizens right from conception to birth and through adolescent to adulthood must be given a fair chance to live, grow and become civically responsible individuals who are less likely to exert social pressure on the system.

Research points to the fact that there is a relationship between maternal malnutrition and dispositions to violence in adolescence hence vindicating the position of the MICHD program which as much as nutrition addresses health, poverty and human capital development concerns, it is also a vital factor in addressing security concerns. Nutrition especially while invitro is a critical factor in addressing predisposition to Violence.

Dear Partners, Stakeholders and our mothers this, Engagement Forum is coming on the heels of the conclusion of the Preliminary and Research Phases of MICHD and the commencement of the Launch Phase, where another 570 indigent pregnant women have been carefully selected from 20 LGAs &37 LCDAs to be given food packs and other necessary support throughout the pregnancy.

Today’s engagement forum avails us the opportunity to meet with the 570 beneficiaries and their babies delivered during the research phase as they would be enrolled into the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme “ILERA EKO”, the enrollment of these babies on the insurance scheme is to ensure the mothers and their babies remains healthy. I sincerely welcome them on board.

As all is set for the roll-out for the significant Launch Phase of this audacious programme, this forum is therefore a bold attempt to chart a veritable course of decisive actions that will make the phase a resounding success and sustainable.

At this juncture, it is imperative for us all to jointly and severally come together to clearly spell each and everyone’s role in this all-important project. I’m convinced, that in cooperation and togetherness, success is assured.

I wish to remind us all that whatever our contributions are to the success of this programme, our names will be etched in gold in the history of Lagos State and humanity will always remember us.

On this note, I want to appreciate the efforts of all the stakeholders and our partners both from the public and private sector, The Special Adviser Office of Sustainable Development Goal & Investment, Ministry Health, Ministry Agriculture, LASHMA, LASRRA, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Alaro City, Birthright, Kimberly Clark, Lasena Water, JAWA Pharmaceutical Company and Rite Foods for their belief and contributions to the MICHD programme. The list cannot be exhaustive this why we are still calling on more partners to support the Lagos State Government on this giant stride. I once again profusely thank our partners for being there for us on the journey up till the moment.

I welcome you all once again and thank you for your presence and attention.

Igbe ga Ipinle Eko, Ajumose Gbogbo wa ni!!

Princess Aderemi Adebowale

Special Adviser, Office OF Civic Engagement

5th April, 2022.