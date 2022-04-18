Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists kill two security personnel near Maiduguri

Suspected Boko Haram/ Islamic State of the West African Province(ISWAP) have attacked a military formation in Molai, a town 10 kilometers away from Maiduguri, killing two security personnel.

TVC News gathered that the terrorist came in large numbers with vehicles and motorcycles armed with sophisticated weapons and invaded the security check points.

Sources say that a sporadic gunshots rocked the area in the attack which started at about 6pm which forced many residents of the community to flee into Maiduguri town.

At the moment, Operatives of Operation Hadin Kai have repelled the attack and normalcy has been restored.