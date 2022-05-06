Court dismisses Evans’ Co-accused’s no-case submission

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja has dismissed a no-case submission application brought by a co-defendant of alleged Kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike (alias Evans).

Victor Aduba, who has now been dismissed from the Nigerian Army, and Evans are charged with kidnapping a businessman, Sylvanus Ahamonu, and collecting a $420,000 ransom from his family.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo ruled that the prosecution established a prima facie case against Mr Aduba, adding that his application, dated Feb. 23, 2022 failed.

“I have carefully considered the submissions of the prosecution and the defence.

“The court, at this stage, is not to review evidence of the prosecution but to see whether the prosecution has enough evidence before the court to warrant the defendant to defend himself.

“Evidence of the prosecution shows that it has sufficiently proven a prima facie case against the defendant and the defendant has a case to answer.

“I hereby dismiss the application of the defence, and order that the defendant should open his defence,” Justice Taiwo ruled.

Defence counsel, Emmanuel Ochai, had argued that prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendant.

He, therefore, prayed the court to dismiss the charge against his client.

But, the Prosecution counsel, Yusuf Sule, had asked the court to determine

whether the evidence adduced sufficiently linked the defendant to the alleged offences.

Evans had on February 4 opened his defence and denied kidnapping Mr Ahamonu and

collecting $420,000 ransom from his family.

Meanwhile in a sister case before the same judge, Evans changed his counsel.

In the second case, Evans is standing trial with one Joseph Emeka for allegedly attempting to kidnap Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors, Chief Vincent Obianodo.

During Friday’s proceedings, defense counsel, Emmanuel Ochai, who’s representing Mr Aduba in the earlier case, held brief for Chuks Muoma (SAN), the new counsel for Evans.

Earlier in March, Justice Taiwo had ordered Evans to get a legal representative before the next adjournment date or be ready to defend himself.

The judge adjourned both cases to June 15, 2022.