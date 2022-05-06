South-west APC leaders meet presidential hopefuls in Lagos

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Bisi Akande, former interim chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the national leader of all progressive congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are currently at a meeting involving south-west leaders of the party and presidential hopefuls from the region.

The meeting, which is holding in Lagos, is said to be focused on presenting a united front for the region on securing the party’s presidential ticket.

Also present at the meeting are Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, as well as APC governors from the south-west region.