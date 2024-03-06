Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, has dismissed the no case submission, filed by a female medical doctor, Bolanle Aseyan, against the four count-charge of false publication on rape allegation, filed against her by the police.

The Kogi State born-medical doctor was arraigned before the court on March 3, 2021, by the operatives of State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti-Yaba, on the allegations.

The prosecutor, Mr. Emmanuel Eze, in a charge numbered FHC/L/260c/2020, alleged the 29 year old defendant, committed the offences between June 29 and August 14, 2020, at number 12A, Molade Okoya Thomas, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, Lagos.

Mr Eze also told the court that the defendant, committed the alleged crime while performing her internship at Federal Medical Center, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

He further told the court that the defendant act, was intended to menace the character of one Dr. Olufumilayo Ogunsanya, who she intentionally alleged to have raped her through means of computer system.

Adding that the defendant’s act had caused Dr. Olufunmilayo Ogunsanya fear of death, violence and bodily harm.

The prosecutor has told the court that the offences committed by the defendant, are contrary to section 24(1)(a) and 24 (2) (a) and punishable under section 24(1)(b) 24 (2)(C)(ii) of the Cybercrime( Prohibition Prevention Etc) Act, 2015.

She had denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

She was subsequently admitted to bail in the sum of N1 million, with one surety in the sum of N500, 000, 00.

The judge also ordered the defendant to deposit her international passport with the Court’s Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR). Adding that all the bail conditions supplied by the surety be verified by the DCR.

However, during the trial of the charges against the female medical doctor, the prosecutor called his witnesses and tendered some exhibits, which were admitted by the court.

Upon conclusion of prosecution’s case, the female medical doctor opted for ‘no-case-submission’, and through her lawyer filed and adopted her application and urged the court to discharge and acquit her of the charge.

The prosecutor, also filed his response to the ‘no-case-submission’, he urged the court to dismiss the application and order the defendant to open her defence.

Delivering ruling on the parties submissions, Justice Lifu, after reading through all the arguments canvassed by the parties, dismissed the female medical doctor’s no-case- submission and ordered her to open her defence against the charges.

The matter has been adjourned to April 16, 2024, for the defendant to open her defence.