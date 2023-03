Former Governor of old Anambra state Jim Nwobodo says capacity and credibility should not be sacrificed on the altar of primordial sentiment.

He gave the admonition at a news conference in Enugu, while endorsing the People’s Democratic Party Governorship candidate Peter Mbah for the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Outcome of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly election is still fresh in the memory of many Nigerians.

It was an election that most Nigerian Youths participated, a departure from previous exercises.

In Enugu, South East Nigeria, major political stakeholders are not taking anything to chance to ensure right persons are elected into respective offices

Former Governor of Old Anambra state Jim Nwobodo said he has done a discreet investigation on candidates of different political parties.

He said that the candidate of the PDP, Peter Mbah stands tall, base of capacity, competence and character to deliver the desired Greater Enugu State.

The Octogenarian hinted that Peter Mbah manifesto shows deep understanding of the problem of Enugu, not rhetoric but a working document with plan of action and timelines for delivery.

The former governor who had key stakeholders in Enugu politics present at the news conference want the people to go out en-masse and vote for the PDP candidates on March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly election.

The elder statesman appealed to the youths to reject calls for sentimental and clannish voting that will keep the state in stunted development.

Among top 4 contestants in the Enugu Governorship contest, Peter Mbah seems to be enjoying greater support from the Incumbent and Former Governors of Enugu State.

Osun State governorship election, court of Appeal reserves judgment

The court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the governor of Osun State Ademola Adeleke challenging the judgment of the Osun state governorship election petition tribunal which nullified his election as governor of the state.

A 3 member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Muhammad Shaihibu made the reservation after, the parties adopted their processes.

The tribunal had on 27th January ordered that the certificate of return be withdrawn from Mr Adekele on grounds that Mr Oyetola was able to prove overvoting during the election.

Counsel to Mr Adeleke, Onyechi Ikpeazu, held that a member of the panel, who is also a chief magistrate, did not air her opinion during the Judgement delivery. Rather, she only appended her signature and the constitution mandates her to have made a comment

Counsel to Mr Oyetola, Lateef Fagbemi had held that mere signing of the judgment of the tribunal by a member of the panel who is a chief magistrate and not making any comment afterwards does not make the judgment invalid.

He noted that the case of over voting exceeded 6 polling units as claimed by the Appellant.

South East APC plans to Challenge Labour Party Victory In Court

South East All Progressive Congress Chairman, Ijeoma Arodiogbu has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to sanction some candidates of Labour Party for failing to comply with the commission’s rules.

Mr. Arodiogbu gave the charge at a news conference in Enugu after the party zonal executive council meeting with the party’s candidates.

Although the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections may have come and gone but leaves issues yet unresolved.

The outcome of the exercise generated issues that are presently being challenged in Court.

It’s no longer news that the Labour Party is instrument to the emergence of tens of new political disciples, those who are alien in the nation’s political space.

In the South East, the party’s overwhelming performance is being debated against at this APC zonal meeting.

South East Chairman of the party, argued that the party fell below expectation, working contrary to the lay down party nomination provision of INEC.

APC zonal chairman plan to challenge the Labour Party candidates nomination exercise in Court.

Mr. Arondiogbu who congratulated Bola Tinubu for his victory at the poll, said the Labour Party candidate including it’s presidential candidate were not properly registered within 30 days of their primary.

Kalabari Chiefs endorse APC’s Tonye Cole for Rivers Governor

Supporters of President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Kalabari Kingdom are still celebrating his victory in the keenly contested Presidential election, they are also mobilizing support for the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the election now rescheduled for March 18.

Leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force Mujahid Asari-Dokubo had promised to support The President-Elect on the Ballot, but now, along with Chiefs of the Kalabari kingdom and its people, they are savoring the APC’s victory.

They have also agreed to support the Rivers state Governorship candidate of the APC.

Out of the five Governorship candidates who are from the Ijaw ethnic group, The Kalabari Chiefs say Tonye Cole stands tall and will give the Kalabari people a better deal in terms of infrastructure, security, health, and education.

They have all agreed to vote for the APC again in the governorship election just the way Rivers state delivered the majority of its votes to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The support of the Kalabari kingdom has been very significant for the APC in rivers state, the party will be counting on this kind of support again as they go to the polls next Saturday.

Taraba SDP guber candidate Danladi Baido lauds INEC

In Taraba State, the governorship candidate of SDP Danladi Baido is confident that Independent National Electoral Commission (I.NEC)would conduct free and fair polls on Saturday’s Governorship and states Assembly polls.

Mr Danladi Baido who passed a vote of confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission sought the cooperation of the electorates to enable the commission perform its constitutional obligation without interference.

The SDP Governorship candidate, in an interview with Tvcnews explains that if electoral laws are followed to letter, the Commission would conduct transparent polls that would be generally accepted.

He used the forum to deny speculations that he has backed out of the race but warned against politics of sentiments.

Taraba LP Crisis over Governorship candidate deepens

Ahead of Saturday’s March 18 governorship election in Taraba state, the labour party is now embroiled in an internal crisis on who is authentic candidate of the party between Philip Munlip and Senator Joel Ikenya.

Mr Munlip while addressing a press conference in Jalingo, claimed to be the party candidate with a court document to back his claims

He announced he was stepping down for the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Colonel Agbu Kefas, because of the pending court case.

The party state chairperson Mrs Easter Gulmu dismissed his claims , insisting that Senator Joel Ikenya remains the party’s flagbearer.

The labour party in Taraba has become embroiled in a fresh internal crisis ahead of the governorship polls.

The party may go into the election divided.

At this press conference in Jalingo is Mr Philip Munlip who claims he is the labour Party Governorship candidate

He has the support of some party chieftains who were in forefront of the Peter Obi presidential campaign Organisation.

Speaking on behalf of the group Mr Munlip, announced their defection to PDP, directing his supporters to troop out and vote the Peoples Democratic Party, Governorship candidate Colonel Agbu Kefas because of a pending court case.

He said that labour party has collapsed it’s structures across the 16 local governments into the PDP

But he Labour Party Chairman in Taraba State in reaction l to the press conference dismisses claims that his party will not field a candidate for the next Saturday’s governorship polls due to the unresolved legal tussle between Mr Philip Munlip and Senator Joel Ikenya

She insists Senator is recognized as the party’s candidate.

She argues that the party is intact and will back Senator Joel Ikenya as the party candidate for the polls.

Senator Joel Ikenya on his part accused the PDP of sponsoring the crisis in the LP for fear of defeat.

When our correspondent visited INEC office for clarification of the authentic candidate for the party, the commission said only the national headquarters of INEC could answer who is the authentic candidate of the party.

APC Leaders, President, VP Elect to meet National Assembly Members Elect

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress has invited the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima; senators-elect and members of the House of Representatives-elect on its platform to a crucial meeting.

The closed-door meeting, which is scheduled to hold at the State House in Abuja on Monday, has got political stakeholders pondering what it is all about.

The invitation to the meeting, which was signed by APC National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, was also published on the party’s official Twitter handle around 10.08pm on Friday.

While requesting the guests to come along with the Certificates of Return issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission after they were declared winners, the statement also urged them to arrive early enough to participate in a screening before the event slated for 2.00pm would commence.

CLERGYMAN SUPPORTs GOV. SANWO-OLU’S REELECTION BID

Nigerians have been charged to embrace peace, shun political and support the president- elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

A clergyman Godwin Ikuru says following the much anticipated polls, it is now imperative for Nigerians to collaborate with him in the task ahead.

He expressed optimism that Asiwaju Tinubu will replicate the developmental strides achieved at the helms of affairs as former Lagos state governor.

And ahead the governorship election in Lagos state, Mr Ikuru urged residents to re-elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu for the continuity and progress

OKOWA DID NOT MISMANAGE DELTA STATE GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa did not sell some government properties to his associates and son in law, neither did he buy a mansion in Houston Texas, United States. That’s according to his Executive Assistant on Communications Fred Oghenesivbe.

Mr Oghenesivbe in a statement on Sunday, alleged that some politicians in the state are sponsoring blackmail via social media with the aim of reducing the popularity and winning chances of the PDP governorship candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori perceived to be Senator Okowa’s choice for Governor.

The Delta PDP Campaign Spokesperson expressed optimism that Majority of eligible voters in Delta State will vote the governorship candidate Sheriff Oborevwori come Saturday, the 18th of March so as to sustain the ongoing development in the three senatorial districts beyond 2023.

He also cautioned opposition parties in the state against campaign of bitterness urging them to focus on issues.

