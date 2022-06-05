Akeredolu condoles families of Catholic church attack, says deeply saddened by incident

Governor of Ondo state, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu has commiserated with the people of Owo, particularly families of those who lost their lives to the ugly and unfortunate attack which occurred at the St. Francis Catholic Church earlier today, Sunday.

Governor Akeredolu said he is deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and killing of innocent people of Owo, worshiping at the St. Francis Catholic Church.

According to him, the vile & satanic attack is a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years.

The Governor, on Sunday wrote” It is a black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy. Our peace and tranquility have been attacked by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state.

“I have spoken to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, who is presently on his way to Owo. Similarly, I have had to cut short my party’s national assignment in Abuja and visit Owo immediately.

“This is an unexpected development. I am shocked to say the least. Nevertheless, We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay. We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals.

“I commiserate with my people in Owo, particularly families of the those who lost their lives to this ugly and unfortunate attack.

“I extend my condolences to Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye as well as the Catholic Church”.

Akeredolu urged Owo people to remain calm and vigilant and not take laws into their hand.

He assured that security operatives would be deployed to monitor and restore normalcy to Owo kingdom.

Gunmen earlier today attacked the Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owaluwa area of Owo, Ondo state with dynamies, killing at least 50 people and injuring several others.https://www.tvcnews.tv/2022/06/breaking-gunmen-kill-scores-of-worshippers-in-catholic-church-ondo/