US condoles Gov Akeredolu over Owo Church attack

The United States of America has expressed its condolences to Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, following the terror attack at St. Francis Catholic Church on Owaluwa Street in Owo on Sunday.

Out of the 127 people involved in the incident, 40 were murdered, leaving 61 survivors who are being treated in various hospitals and 26 who have already been released.

The United States offered its profound sympathies to the people of Ondo State and the Owo community in a letter to Governor Akeredolu dated June 7, 2022 and signed by the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard.

The USA condemned the assault in strongest terms, while expressing its concern over the growing pattern of violence that afflicts communities across Nigeria.

The letter reads: ”On behalf of the United States and the staff of the U.S. Mission in Nigeria, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to you, Ondo State, and the Owo community for the horrific event and lives lost at the St. Francis Catholic Church on Sunday, June 5.

“This tragedy saddens us deeply and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time.

"The United States condemns this attack in the strongest terms, and we are concerned with the growing pattern of violence that afflicts communities across Nigeria.

“We remain steadfast in our efforts to support Nigeria in enhancing civilian security throughout the country.

Once again, please accept our deepest condolences.”