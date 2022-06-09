Ondo govt to provide land for burial of victims of Owo attack

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has assured that the state government will provide land in a good environment for the mass burial of the victims of the Owo terror attack.

Governor Akeredolu gave the assurance while playing host to a team of Catholic Bishops from the South-West led by Most Reverend Leke Abegunrin.

The team was on a condolence visit to the Governor at his Ijebu-Owo residence in Owo.

This is despite the fact that the Catholic Bishop of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, has stated that the Church will organise a proper burial for the deceased souls.

Governor Akeredolu noted that 127 persons were involved in the attack while 61 survivors are still on admission in different hospitals. He also disclosed that 26 persons have been discharged.

The Governor added that the new figure followed the harmonization of the reports from the various hospitals including the private ones.

He urged the people to discountenance the figures earlier rolled out.

Governor Akeredolu explained that the state government has set up an account for donations following series of the calls and demand for an account number by well meaning individuals who are desirous of helping the families of the victims and the survivors.

He assured that all donations received would be used wisely for the intended purpose.

It will be recalled that Armed Terrorists have invaded the Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Onod State during service, attacking Worshippers with IED’s and later shooting some of the survivors leading to fatalities and injuries.

Following the attack, the State Government had taken some steps to address the issue of injuries and also burial for the dead with one of those steps taken including the opening of bank account for donation for treatment and Other emergencies for Victims and the Church.