APC Convention: Delegates arriving Eagles Square after accreditation

Breaking News
-
The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has confirmed an upgrade of the Nigeria…
-
Senator George Akume forwards letter from himself and 5 Other aspirants for the National Chairmanship…
-
Police in Zamfara has neutralized one bandit, arrested a Notorious Bandit Commander loyal to a…
-
Two persons were severely injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated at Hayin Danmani…
-
-
-
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has commended the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, Wale…
-
Family members of a deceased Legal Practitioner, Godwin Ikoiwak have called on the Federal government,…
-
A former Vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has advised the Super Eagles to focus more on…
-
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has condoled with the family of renowned mathematician and first…