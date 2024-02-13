Some traditional rulers in the southwest have appealed to the Federal Government to empower traditional institution with enabling laws that will enable them address security challenges in their domain.

They were speaking at the 2024 Apomu Day celebration.

Eminent sons and daughters of the community including traditional rulers and politicians from within and outside the state attended the event.

This year’s celebration with the theme, ‘”Integrating our cultural heritage”. was put in place to promote community development as well as Yoruba culture.

A number of kidnapping cases were recorded in the the Southwest region in the last few weeks and the traditional rulers said this can be addressed with their support.

The Celebration featured raffle draw, cultural dance and launching of 250 million Naira for the completion of the ultramodern Alapomu palace.

Advertisement

Guests were entertained by the popular Apala musician Musiliu Haruna Isola.