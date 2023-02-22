The Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola says the gap in Nigeria’s infrastructural needs is steadily being bridged by the federal government through the process of repairs, renewal and construction ongoing across the country.



He made the disclosure at the federal medical center in Yenagoa, during the handover ceremony of a completed road at the hospital.

With successful intervention in 64 internal road projects in various Federal Tertiary institutions and Federal hospitals in the past year, The ministry of works and housing is set to hand over the newly completed 380-meter rehabilitated road project at the Federal Medical Center, Yenagoa.

The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, represented by the federal controller of works, Patrick Nneji, says that Buhari’s Government is stepping up to lead the process of rehabilitating federal infrastructure across the country.

The project is officially handed over to the Medical Director, represented by the head of services, Dr. Peter Alabrah.

The MD says the completed project has made vehicler movement easier for the staff and patients while also beautifying the environs.

The works ministry says it is also attending to 19 roads in similar institutions across the country, making a total of 83 projects.

Scorecard: Minister Hails ‘Groundbreaking Reforms’ in ARCON, NBC, NIHOTOUR

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has highlighted the successes achieved by his ministry in reforming some

of its agencies, including the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and the

National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR).

Presenting his ministry’s scorecard in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister said: “We have succeeded in making groundbreaking reforms in Nigeria’s

advertising, advertisement and marketing communications industry by reviewing the law that set up the advertising regulatory body, the

Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (formerly the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria).

“This action has repositioned the body as the foremost agency of the Federal Government for the regulation of advertising practice and

business in Nigeria.”

He listed some of the benefits of the amendment of the Act to include the establishment of 19 new offices across many states of the

Federation in order to ensure that advertising practices across the Federation are adequately regulated; Proclamation of the

local content policy to encourage and improve domestic investments and job creation in the production of advertising, advertisement and

marketing communications in Nigeria and promotion of local ambience and reducing the loss of over 150 billion Naira annually to the

importation of advertising production.

“The Act empowers the Council to ensure the preservation of Nigerian local content and use of indigenous skills as an important element in

advertising, advertisement and marketing communications services in Nigeria and for such services directed at the Nigerian market; further

ensures the participation of Nigerians and Nigerian companies in the process, production and execution of advertisement, advertising and

marketing communications campaigns targeted at the Nigerian market without compromising standards,” Alhaji Mohammed said.

The Minister said the reform of the National Broadcasting Commission, in particular the amendment of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, was in

line the Administration’s drive to provide job opportunities for Nigerians and also aimed at encouraging the development and growth of

local content in the broadcast industry.

“Sections were included in the Code to make it compulsory for companies to have a higher percentage of investments and to meet basic

minimums in local content. Similarly, in a bid to ensure fair and efficient market competition in the broadcast industry, sections were

introduced in the Code to discourage monopolies and anti-competitive practices by broadcasters, especially as it relates to sports rights.

This position was further reinforced by the judiciary in a recent judgment,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed also announced that President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism

(Establishment) Bill 2022 to strengthen NIHOTOUR and empower it to register and certify practitioners in the industry.

