The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been guaranteed of full support by General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division Nigerian Army and Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force (South South), Operation Delta Safe, Major General Jamal Abdussalam.

The GOC described NEMA as a critical response agency, hence the need to adequately support them for the actualization of their mandate.

He pledged the support of the Division, especially in the area of security of the warehouses of NEMA across the entire South South region in view of recent disturbing development in Adamawa State.

He assured the visitors that NEMA warehouses are part of critical national infrastructure that must be safe guarded and consequently directed the immediate deployment of security to forestall any attempt to breach the security of the warehouses.

Earlier, the Zonal Coordinator of NEMA Mr. Godwin Tepikor said he was in the Division on farmiliarization visit to the GOC.

He described the support of the Nigerian Army as unquantifiable, especially during the floods of last year, which affected a good part of the South South region last year.

He also solicited for even greater cooperation this year, beginning with securing NEMA warehouses across the region.