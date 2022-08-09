Major General Lagbaja assumes command GOC 1st Division

The newly appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC)1 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja has assumed command as the 39th GOC.

Speaking during the handing and taking over ceremony held at the Division’s Conference Room on 8 August 2022, Maj Gen Lagbaja commended the outgoing GOC Maj Gen Kabir Imam Mukhtar for his sterling leadership and commitment during his tour of duty.

He then charge officers and soldiers to redouble their efforts in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities for optimum and satisfactory results.

Gen Lagbaja appreciated the Media for their supportive roles in all the Division’s activities and urged them not to relent.

He added that the media and other critical stakeholders should assist the Division in balanced reportage and provision of credible and timely information/intelligence that will assist the Division.

Earlier in his farewell address, the outgoing GOC Maj Gen KI Mukhtar thanked the almighty God and the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya for the privilege to serve the Nigerian Army and 1 Division as the 38th General Officer Commanding.

He applauded the unique leadership style of the COAS and his untiring support for 1 Division.

He also used the opportunity to thank officers and soldiers of the Division for their support during his tour of duty while urging them to accord the same to the new GOC to bring banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and other forms of criminality to a lasting end.