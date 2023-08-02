Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff and Chairman, ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, is presiding over a meeting of Chiefs of Defence Staff from 15 ECOWAS countries in Abuja.

The meeting, which is centred on discussing the political situation in Niger Republic began today, Wednesday, 2nd August 2023 at the Defence Headquarters Abuja.

The Defence Chiefs from Niger, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, and Guinea Bissau are not present at the meeting which could also be an indicating their position on ECOWAS’ stance on Niger Republic.

Countries represented at the meeting include; Nigeria, Benin, Ghana, Togo, Sierra Leone, Liberia, The Gambia, Cote D’Ivoire, Cape Verde and Senegal.

The Defence Chiefs are deliberating on the political crisis in the West African Region with a view to working out modalities towards a peaceful resolution within the 7-day ultimatum issued by the ECOWAS leadership on Sunday.

It would be recall that on Sunday during an extraordinary summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government Chaired by Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, ECOWAS had issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Military junta in Niger to revert to the status quo or risk consequences including a possible military action.