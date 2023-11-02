The Lagos State Government has officially inaugurated Eko Farmers APPEALS Cooperative Multipurpose Society and three Agro-Processing centres facilitated by the Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) Project to boost farmers’ productivity and ensure food security in the State.

The Eko Farmers APPEALS Cooperative Multipurpose Society and Frozen Catfish Cottage Industry in Agege where APPEALS Project supported Lagos State Catfish Farmers Association of Nigeria with Blast freezer, Deep freezer and generator to encourage value addition through production of frozen catfish were commissioned by Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, who reiterated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to food security in Lagos State, also inaugurated a Cottage Broiler Processing Centre at Itamaga and an Egg Aggregation Centre at Erikorodo, both in Ikorodu

Speaking during the inauguration of the four projects, Olusanya, who was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs. Olatokunbo Emokpae and Lagos State Coordinator of the APPEALS Project, Mrs. Oluranti Sagoe-Oviebo, sought partnership and support between the government and farmers, especially the poultry farmers for wholesale processed chicken products and to completely bring to an end the importation of chickens and other foods.

Speaking earlier, the Lagos State Coordinator of the APPEALS Project, Mrs. Oluranti Sagoe-Oviebo said the Cottage Broiler Processing Centre at Itamaga and an Egg Aggregation Centre at Erikorodo, Ikorodu were provided for the farmers based on assessment needs to improve their productivity.

Sagoe-Oviebo, while urging the farmers to make good use of the facilities provided by the Lagos APPEALS Project, said the broiler processing centre will address the issue of foreign exchange in importing chicken from abroad and reduce the cost of production for local production.

The Chairperson of Eko APPEALS Cooperative Multipurpose Society, Alhaja Nurat Omotayo Atoba, said the cooperative is going to be run by credible farmers and professionals.

“We are looking at transforming this cooperative into a microfinance bank; a financial institution for all the farmers in Lagos State, whereby farmers can come in, make their savings and collect loans. It is going to be the first of its kind in the country by the time we take off,” she said.