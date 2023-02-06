As Nigerians continue to grapple with the scarcity of cash and its effects on businesses across the country, members of cooperative societies are now demanding for a 5 billion naira low interest revolving fund from the Lagos state government.

President of LASCOFED Oladipo Sogunle who made the call at the centenary celebration of the International Cooperative day says this revolving fund is aimed at strengthening Cooperative society’s involvement in economic activities

Mr Sogunle believes cooperatives offer veritable avenue for governments to implement its policies and programs as their members are working to raise the standard of living of Lagosians through their contributions to trade and investment.

In the build up to the 2023 general election, the Cooperative movement is pledging support for the second term bid of the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Meanwhile, the World Bank is about to release funds for project implementation to the rural electrification agency that’s the REA. That fund will serve to complement the annual budgetary allocation from the federal government.

The minister of State for power Goddy Jedy-Agba said this at the REA management and retreat in Abuja.

Vision 7 2030 of the sustainable development goals is about ensuring access to clean and affordable energy which is key to the development of

Agriculture, business Communications, Education, Healthcare and transportation.

The lack of access to energy in those economic and human development.

Latest data suggests the world is making an appreciable progress towards its sustainable energy targets.

At the gathering, minister of State for power Jedy-Agba says the project implemented through the electrification agency will go a long way in closing the energy gap and bringing life to unserved and underserved Nigerians.