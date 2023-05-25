The presidential amnesty program has launched 1.5 billion naira Cooperative fund to empower ex-agitators of the Niger Delta Region.

At the official launch of the scheme in Abuja, the interim administrator of the program Rtd Major General Barry Ndiomu explained that the initiative is a novel Economic Development scheme designed to create more valuable means of livelihood for ex-agitators.

From the onset of discovery of oil in Oloibiri in 1956 till date, the Niger Delta region has suffered from environmental degradation and neglect from multinational oil companies.

The region is supposed to be a model region in Nigeria in terms of socio-economic development, Industries, Youth Empowerment and employment but the reverse is the case.

In their quest to bite a slice of the National Cake, they took self-help by bombing, kidnapping and abducting expatriate in exchange for ransom.

Different militants and pressure groups emerged, the amnesty program was unveiled on 15th June 2009 aimed at bringing relative peace and provide reorientation of the youth.

Over the years the reintegration program has not delivered necessary result, hence the need for this Cooperative scheme to ensure the business-oriented ones have access to funds.

Departing from the way it used to run, the cooperative scheme will now provide sufficient and hands on component from the way it used to run for the ex-agitators.

Beyond militancy, this move is to ensure that there is a lasting social, economic dependence in the region.