Rivers State Governor, Siminlayi Fubara, said he has not done anything wrong to be facing an impeachment threat from 24 out of the 32 members of the State House of Assembly.

Governor Fubara disclosed this after inspecting the partially burnt section of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex on Monday Morning.

Governor Fubara who addressed a crowd gathered at the complex in sympathy said the State Police Command and Other Security agencies must do better to protect Lives and property.

He also urged Security agencies to work hard to ensure their is no breakdown of law and Order in the State.

Advertisement

The Rivers State House of Assembly Complex was partially burnt on Sunday night with events escalating quickly after that with the lawmakers announcing the suspension of the Majority leader of the House, Edison Ehie.

This was also followed quickly by a letter signed by 24 out of 32 members of the State House of Assembly raising allegations of impeachable offences against the governor.