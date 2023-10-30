Foremost Nigeria’s Constitutional lawyer and erstwhile Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Professor Ben Nwabueze (SAN), is dead.

This was disclosed by the President General of Atani town Union, Arinze NZELI, who said the eminent legal Icon passed on in his Lagos residence, at about 4pm on Sunday.

Nzeli disclosed that the eminent legal Icon has been sick for sometime before the unfortunate incident.

The Member representing Ogbaru Federal Constitution in the Federal House of Representatives, Afam Ogene also confirmed the Incident in a Text, stating that the former Ohaneze Ndigbo Secretary General died on Sunday.

He was aged 92.

Ben Nwabueze, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), was born in 1931.

He is from Atani, Anambra State.