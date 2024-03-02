The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, paid respect to Professor Benjamin Obiefuna Nwabueze, a former Minister of Education and lawyer who was buried in the state

Governor Soludo, speaking during his funeral in his rural home in Atani, Ogbaru Local Government Area, praised him as a historical icon.

He condoled with Nwabueze’s family saying he was physically present to celebrate “one of the finest gifts to Anambra” and a significant figure in African history.

“We are here today to celebrate the life of a legend, and while we are deeply saddened by his passing, we are comforted by the remarkable legacy he has left behind.

“Though he is no longer physically with us, his influence will continue to be felt for generations to come.

“Professor Nwabueze served as the Secretary-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the Igbo socio-cultural organization, for a record-breaking 26 years and was also a renowned constitutional law expert as well as a strong advocate for the restructuring of Nigeria.

“Professor Nwabueze dedicated his life to the betterment of society, not only for the Igbo people but for all Nigerians and Africans,” Governor Soludo continued. “His exemplary life should serve as an inspiration to us all.”

Governor Soludo expressed optimism that Anambra State will continue to produce individuals like Professor Nwabueze who will contribute positively to the development of Nigeria and Africa.

Other dignitaries who paid their respects at the event included; Chief Emeka Anyaoku, who described Professor Nwabueze as a “Giant Iroko” in the field of constitutional law and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, who posthumously conferred the honour of “Hero of Igboland” on Professor Nwabueze.

The late Nwabueze passed on at the age of 94 in October 2023