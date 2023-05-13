Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo have condoled with Former Aviation Minister, Mr Osita Chidoka over the death of his mother Nneka Victoria Chidoka.

Mrs Chidoka was aged 75 years.

Obasanjo asked the family to remain courageous and trust in God as he consoled the family.

Anamnra State Governor, Soludo, on his part, consoled them, saying that their mother’s death was a loss for everyone, especially those in the state, but that they should celebrate since her death was a glorious one.

Addressing the youths of Obosi, the Governor recalled that he has not seen anyone who lived a life of violence and criminality until the age of 75, noting that crime has no place with longevity.

“Ndi Anambra should be inspired by the Chidoka’s and their principled way of life!” he futher said.

Governor Soludo conveyed his gratitude to the Anglican Communion, Diocese on the Niger, for producing a permanent order of service bulletin that complies with the state Funeral Law.

In his sermon, Most Reverend Ali Buba Lamido, comforted the deceased’s family, stating that Deaconess Victoria had served God Almighty and the Church.

Reverend Lamido warned the bereaved’s family not to let her legacy die, and advised the congregation to make amends with God if they have not.

Chief Osita Chidoka revealed that his mother died of cancer, stating that he organised free medical services in his community as a means of honouring their mother’s legacy.

He preached to the church about the importance of early detection and management of any disease.

The funeral service was held at St. Andrews Anglican Church, Obosi.

Among the dignitaries who attended the service were former governor of Anambra State Peter Obi, governor Soludo’s chief of staff Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, senators Pius Anyim, Uche Ekwunife, and Tony Nwoye, ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, Bishop of the Niger Most Reverend Owen Nwokolo, bishops, and other clergy.