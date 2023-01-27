The National Assembly has been commended for listening to the cries of Nigerians with its decision in the Constitutional Amendment sent to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent during the Week.

Human Rights Lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, gave this commendation while reacting to moves to amend the nations’ constitution with the 35 alterations on the Constitution sent to President Muhammadu Buhari by the National Assembly.

Mr Effiong who was speaking on the TVC News Breakfast Show on Friday Morning said the decision of the National Assembly should be applauded.

He said the decision has also helped in setting Nigeria on the part of true Federalism and true Constitutional Democracy as against the current system being practiced which is only Federal in name but Unitary in nature.

He added that the National Assembly has done well with the contents of the Bill especially on devolution of powers sent to President Muhammadu Buhari for approval.

He said the Bill should be commended by all.

He described as unhealthy a situation where the items that are on the concurrent list as itemised by the constitution are still subjected to the decisions of the Federal Government which should normally focus on the exclusive list.

He disclosed that the move has placed the nation on the proper trajectory of Democratic governance and reduce the over concentration of power in the Federal Government.

He queried the current situation where a State Government cannot run a Correctional Service as obtained in Other Federal Constitutional Democracies.

He wondered why Federal Government still has powers over Primary Education, Roads and even running of Airports.

He added that their is consensus that some matters currently on the Exclusive list be moved to the concurrent list.

He disclosed that over 70% of current inmates in Custodial Centres across the Country committed offences against States and not the Federal government.

Going Further, He said States should be allowed to function properly as Federating units going forward.

He also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to put his name into the annals of history by signing into Law the Bill seeking to separate the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation from the Office of the Minister of Justice.

He however disclosed that he has reservations on whether the President will sign the bill due to the Influence of the current Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

He said occupants of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation should act as the Chief Law officer of the Federation but have acted differently to that mantra.

He accused recent Occupants of the Office as Chief Lawless officers of the Federation by defending illegalities in Court.

He said the same principle should apply to Attorney Generals of States too.

He said the Attorney Generals of the Federation or States should hold the President or Governors accountable.

Going Further, He disclose that in the proper respects, he is unconvinced that Nigeria currently has an Attorney General.

He said the AGF at Federal and State levels are not the personal Attorneys of the President or Governors adding that the position of State House Counsel exist for the President and Governors as their personal Attorneys.

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY CAUCUS URGES FG TO TAKE OVER SENATORIAL PROJECTS

The federal government has been urged to take over the three senatorial road projects ongoing in Bayelsa State.

The call comes from the Bayelsa State caucus of the National Assembly which were on a tour of the projects undertaken by the Bayelsa state government.

The lawmakers also hail Governor Douye Diri for his developmental strides in the state.

It’s been almost a year since Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo inaugurated the Angiama Bridge project along one of the senatorial roads under construction by the Bayelsa State Government.

To access the level of progress made so far, the Bayelsa State caucus of the National Assembly is on a tour of the three senatorial roads as excavation work reaches advanced stages on the link road between Nembe and Brass.

Chairman of the caucus, Fred Agbedi wants the federal government to key into the cost-effective projects.

Laudable progress is seen on the Yenagoa/Oporomor road with the completed sections of the Sagbama/Ekemor road already on the touchlines of the headquarters of the Ekeremor Local government area.

It is believed that the completion of the projects will not only advance the economy of the state but also boost its tourism potential.

