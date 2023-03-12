Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has recognized the impact of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi in the just concluded presidential election.

The Governor while speaking to the Igbo traders in Port Harcourt, said despite Mr Obi not declared the winner, his participation in the election guaranteed the emergence of a southerner as the President-elect.

According to the governor, the states where Peter Obi recorded victories would have been won by the PDP, thereby retaining power in the North.

Gov. Wike also urged the traders to ignore comments by detectors and vote for the PDP in the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections.

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress has invited the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima; senators-elect and members of the House of Representatives-elect on its platform to a crucial meeting.

The closed-door meeting, which is scheduled to hold at the State House in Abuja on Monday, has got political stakeholders pondering what it is all about.

The invitation to the meeting, which was signed by APC National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, was also published on the party’s official Twitter handle around 10.08pm on Friday.

While requesting the guests to come along with the Certificates of Return issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission after they were declared winners, the statement also urged them to arrive early enough to participate in a screening before the event slated for 2.00pm would commence.

CLERGYMAN SUPPORTs GOV. SANWO-OLU’S REELECTION BID

Nigerians have been charged to embrace peace, shun political and support the president- elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

A clergyman Godwin Ikuru says following the much anticipated polls, it is now imperative for Nigerians to collaborate with him in the task ahead.

He expressed optimism that Asiwaju Tinubu will replicate the developmental strides achieved at the helms of affairs as former Lagos state governor.

And ahead the governorship election in lagos state, Mr Ikuru urged residents to re-elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu for the continuity and progress

OKOWA DID NOT MISMANAGE DELTA STATE GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa did not sell some government properties to his associates and son in law, neither did he buy a mansion in Houston Texas, United States. That’s according to his Executive Assistant on Communications Fred Oghenesivbe.

Mr Oghenesivbe in a statement on Sunday, alleged that some politicians in the state are sponsoring blackmail via social media with the aim of reducing the popularity and winning chances of the PDP governorship candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori perceived to be Senator Okowa’s choice for Governor.

The Delta PDP Campaign Spokesperson expressed optimism that Majority of eligible voters in Delta State will vote the governorship candidate Sheriff Oborevwori come Saturday, the 18th of March so as to sustain the ongoing development in the three senatorial districts beyond 2023.

He also cautioned opposition parties in the state against campaign of bitterness urging them to focus on issues.

South EAST APC plans to Challenge Labour Party Victory In Court

South East All Progressive Congress Chairman, Ijeoma Arodiogbu has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to sanction some candidates of Labour Party for failing to comply with the commission’s rules.

Mr. Arodiogbu gave the charge at a news conference in Enugu after the party zonal executive council meeting with the party’s candidates.

Although the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections may have come and gone but leaves issues yet unresolved.

The outcome of the exercise generated issues that are presently being challenged in Court.

It’s no longer news that the Labour Party is instrument to the emergence of tens of new political disciples, those who are alien in the nation’s political space.

In the South East, the party’s overwhelming performance is being debated against at this APC zonal meeting.

South East Chairman of the party, argued that the party fell below expectation, working contrary to the lay down party nomination provision of INEC.

APC zonal chairman plan to challenge the Labour Party candidates nomination exercise in Court

Mr. Arondiogbu who congratulated Bola Tinubu for his victory at the poll, said the Labour Party candidate including it’s presidential candidate were not properly registered within 30 days of their primary.