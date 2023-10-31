Bosso division of the Niger State Police command has arrested and paraded a 14 year old girl connected to the murder of professor Funmilola Adefolalu.

The suspect Joy Afekafe who was a house help to the deceased led two of her male classmates to the house to beat up the late professor for laying her off but they ended up stabbing her to death.

The two prime suspects whom she identified as walex and Smart are currently on the run.

The police Public relations officer Abiodun said investigation are ongoing to apprehend the suspects.