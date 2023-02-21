The police in Kwara state has paraded a medical doctor, Abass Adeyemi for allegedly killing five persons.

He is equally said to have been lured into organ harvesting by a yet-to-be identified syndicate.

Briefing newsmen at the command headquarters in Ilorin, Kwara state commissioner of police, Paul Odama disclosed that the suspect, a medical doctor at the General hospital, Kaiama in Kwara state lured and killed his victims and either buried their corpses within the hospital premises or threw them away.

He said Dr Adeyemi was arrested in Edo state for another murder case before he was transfered to the Kwara state police command for further investigation into four other murder cases.

Responding, the suspect denied the allegations claiming he was made to confess to some of the crime under duress.

Delta Police Command Trains Officers deployed for Election

Ahead of the general elections, the Commissioner of Police in Delta State Mohammed Ari Ali has charged all personnel deployed for polls to remain apolitical and maintain high sense of professionalism in carrying out their responsibility of providing adequate security before, during and after the elections.

The Police Commissioner spoke at a one-day seminar organised for officers and men at the State Police Command Headquarters.

This security seminar is put together for officers and men of the Delta State Police Command to ensure a credible polls that are devoid of violence.

The police command is bringing its men and officers up to speed with necessary information about the conduct of the elections and their role in providing security.

The Police Commissioner is quick to remind them of what is expected of them as he tasks them on professionalism at all times.

PARTIES SIGN PEACE ACCORD IN BAYELSA

Political parties for the 2023 polls have signed a peace accord in Yenagoa.

This is as security agencies have been encouraged to arrest and charge all electoral offenders.

Leaders of all major political parties contesting in the 2023 general elections are represented at the signing of the peace accord put together by the Independent Electoral Commission in Yenagoa.

One by one, the chairmen of the political parties present append their signatures and voice to uphold the agreements reached, the Political parties are encouraged to work in the interest of peace.

Assurances are given by some key players to ensure violent free polls during the elections.

INEC also confirms the deployment of non-sensitive material to the various polling stations across the state.

NORMALCY RETURNS TO SAGAMU AFTER RESIDENTS PROTEST

Normalcy has been restored in some parts of Sagamu as the Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba is leading police team with the support of the military men to tackle the situation.

The protest over the scarcity of new Naira notes at Sagamu area of Ogun State has led to the vandalization of banks, local government office, IBEDC office and other public infrastructure in the area.

No fewer than four banks were reported to have been attacked by the rioters, as they set up burn fire on the roads.

They also attacked the local government office and moved some of the valuables in the building out and set it ablaze.

The aggrieved youth lament hardship the are facing for day without having access to cash to buy their daily needs.

Worried by the development, the traditional ruler of the town, Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi has called for calm.

In his release, the Paramount ruler urged his people to embrace peace as they engage the federal government on how to find solution to problem.

The monarch added that the policy is not from the state or local government and there is no need for destruction of public property.

The monarch also directed market men and women in the area to start spending the old notes and assured them that no body will lose his or her money.

