Ex-IGP, Tafa Balogun buried in Ila Orangun

Funeral prayer in accordance with Islamic rites has been held in honour of the former Inspector General of Police, Mustapha Balogun in his country home of Ila oragun.

The Chief Imam of Ila Orangun, Sheikh Abdulhameed Salahudeen led the prayer.

The funeral was attended By the Inspector general of Police represented by the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, Former IGP Solomon Arase and representatives of the Osun state government among the sympathizers.

Mustapha Balogun died on Thursday.

