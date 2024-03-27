The Chief of Defence Staff says the Armed Forces will continue to dedicate themselves to ridding the nation of criminal elements and ensure the security of Nigeria.

Christopher Musa gave the commitment at an investigative hearing by the House Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations on the Kaduna drone attack in December, 2023.

On the 2nd of December, last year, 88 residents of Tudun Biri Community in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State, and about 68 injured after two air strikes.

The villagers were said to be in the middle of a celebration when a jet dropped the bomb that led to the death of many.

Days after the attack, the military took responsibility even as the Chief of Defence Staff described the sad incident as a human error.

That incident was just one of the many error drone attacks that have gone sour in recent years.

A comprehensive review of the operational procedures used by the Nigerian Army in conducting drone operations is in focus at this meeting with the Adhoc Committee of the House Of Representatives.

The aim, as put by the Committee chairman, Sulaiman Abubakar-Gumi, is to enhance safety measures and minimise the risk of friendly fire and civilian casualties.

It appreciates the ongoing efforts towards combating insurgency and terrorism as well as curtailing civil unrest across the country.

On his part, the Chief of Defence Staff, represented by the Director of Operations, Defence Headquarters says last year’s drone attack on innocent citizens was regrettable.

He assures the legislators that the Defence headquarters already put in place a robust standard of operations that ensures safety of its personnel and that of civilians during operations.

Still on Insecurity, a federal lawmaker representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency of Bayelsa state, Rodney Ebikebina, has called on the military to apply caution in carrying out its search for those behind the murder of security agents at Okuama, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Addressing parliamentary reporters at the National Assembly complex, Mr. Ebikebina condemns the gruesome killing of sixteen officers and men of the Nigerian Army as condemnable.

He calls on the good people of Igbomotoru and the entire Southern-Ijaw Federal Constituency to be vigilant and report any strange movements in their various communities to the nearest law enforcement agents.