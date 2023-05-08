Senators-elect from the South East geopolitical zone have called on the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the ruling All progressives Congress to zone the Seat of the President of the Senate to the region.

Nine out of the fifteen Senators from the region that attended the meeting say with incoming President from the south-west and the VP-elect from the North-east, they argue that South-east should be given the slot for the President of the Senate.

APC NWC FAVOURS AKPABIO, TAJUDEEN FOR NASS POSITIONS

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday announced the consensus zoning arrangement for the 10th National Assembly leadership.

Arising from a meeting that lasted for more than four hours, the committee released the zoning arrangement for only the leadership of the two Chambers of the National Assembly.

The committee favours South-South to produce the Senate President while Deputy Senate President goes to North West.

It zoned the Speaker of the House of Representatives to the North West and the Deputy Speaker to the South East.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, APC National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felux Morka said: “The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met today, Monday, May 8, 2023 to consider reports of consultations and meetings held with the President-Elect, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, other Party leaders and stakeholders on zoning arrangement for 10th National Assembly leadership positions.

“The NWC noted with respect the outcome of the meetings held between the President-Elect and the leadership of the NWC. The NWC called for further and better consultation with necessary stakeholders in order to assure the support of the aspirants to the National Assembly leadership positions and members of the Party nationwide.

The zoning arrangement reported to the NWC is as follows:

SENATE:

1. Senate President – South South Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom).

2. Deputy Senate President – North West-Senator Barau Jubrin

(Kano).

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES:

3. Speaker. House of Representatives North West-Hon. Abass

Tajudeen (Kaduna)

4. Deputy Speaker South East-Hon. Ben Kalu (Abia)

We urge our party leaders, members and all Nigerians to continue to work for peace and progress of our country during and beyond the current period of leadership transition.

SIGNED:

Barr. Felix Morka

National Publicity Secretary All Progressives Congress (APC)