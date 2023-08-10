Governors of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo and Enugu states are currently meeting in Enugu, the first since May 29 inauguration.

The meeting is being held at the instance of the host Governor, Peter Mbah, with the chairman of the South East Governors, Hope Uzodinma of Imo state present.

The meeting having the Five Governors present is expected to discuss Security, economy and general wellbeing of people of the South East Region.

It is the first meeting to be jointly attended shortly after Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State was elected as the chairman and Senator Uche Ekwunife as the Director General of the Governors Forum.