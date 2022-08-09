Oyo State Police Command CP Tours formation across State

The Oyo State Police Command in its resolve to proficiently curtail the rising trends of Crime and criminality across the length and breadth of the State, today Tuesday 9/8/2022 launched a Security Awareness Tour across its (10) Area Commands spread across the length and breadth of the State to confront emerging security concerns in the State.

The tour, strategical designed for the purposes of strategic communications and improved access to feedbacks from its communal partners visited Ogbomosho and Oyo Area Commands of the State.

Advertisement

While on course at Ogbomosho Area Command, the CP and his entourage made a quick stop at the Palace of the Olugbon of Orileigbon, where he was received by His Imperial Majesty, Oba Francis Olusola Alao.

At the Palace, the Royal father expressed his security concerns and as well gave the assurances of his cooperation towards the Command’s various security interventions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The CP on two separate occasions at both area commands took time to explain to stakeholders how the command was taking the fight to the criminally minded through; purposeful driven intelligence, stop and search activities, technological assisted surveillance, joint patrols across highways and boarder towns in concert with local hunters and Vigillantes and lastly Inter-agency intelligence sharing.

The meetings at both Area commands apart from CP Adebowale Williams psc(+) fdc and his entourage also had in attendance at Ogbomosho; His Imperial Majesty, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, His Royal Majesty, Olayiwola Ajiboye III and a host of other traditional leaders and various representative from other Sister agencies.

Advertisement

While Oyo Area Command played host to; the Executive Chairman, Oyo East LGA, Hon Saheed Arowosaye, Representative of the Alaafin Dynasty, High Chief Akinade Ayoola, the Police Community Relations Community (PCRC) and sister agencies in the jurisdiction.

The good people of the State are enjoined to remain cooperative and unrelenting with providing timely and credible information capable of nipping crime in the bud at all times, please.