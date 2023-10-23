The Greatest search engine on the Internet Google has celebrated the 60th Post-Humous birthday of Nigeria’s record goals scorer and Scorer of the Nation’s First World Cup Goal, Rashidi Yekini, with a Doodle.

Rashidi Yekini whose career spanned over two decades played for clubs like UNTL Of Kaduna, Shooting Stars Football Club Ibadan, Africa Sports of Cote D’Ivoire, Victoria Setubal of Portugal and Others was a very ruthless finisher in his playing days.

He has been Nigeria’s International record goal Scorer and was also the first man to score for Nigeria at a Senior World Cup.

He was also the African Footballer of the year in 1993 scoring 9 goals as the Super Eagles of Nigeria qualified for a first World Cup held in the United States of America.

He died on the 4th of May 2012 in Ibadan in controversial circumstances and was buried in his Igosun hometown in Kwara State a day later.