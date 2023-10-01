Tech giant, Google, has honoured Nigeria with a doodle in celebration of the nation’s 63rd Independence Day today, October 1.

The doodle, a Google logo, features Nigeria’s flag fluttering against a bright blue sky.

Commemorating the occasion, Google wrote via Google Doddle’s official page, “Today’s Doodle celebrates Nigeria’s Independence Day! On this day in 1960, the most populous country in Africa officially became a sovereign nation.

“Independence Day morning starts with a nationally televised broadcast where the President of Nigeria addresses the general public.

“In Lagos, a green-and-white crowd gathers to watch the Nigerian Armed Forces perform military manoeuvres.

Later, many join in on the ceremonial raising of the Nigerian flag and the cutting of an Independence Day cake.

“The rest of the day is filled with bustling energy and upbeat fuji music as Nigerians hang out with friends and family. Plantains and chicken served with jollof rice isn’t just a popular meal — it’s a staple in the Country of over 200 Million both at home and the diaspora.