The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has urged for increased engagement and partnership between Nigeria and the Netherlands to address some of the country’s difficulties, such as conflicts and food shortages, in order to promote economic growth and development.

Kalu made the call while hosting the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Nigeria, Mr. Wouter Plomp, who paid him a courtesy visit at the National Assembly in Abuja.

He stated that the Netherlands is a major source of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Nigeria, particularly in the oil and gas, manufacturing, and agriculture sectors.

He commended the Netherlands for their investments in Nigeria and contributions towards reducing insecurity.

According to him, the Netherlands’ support for peacebuilding initiatives in Nigeria, especially in addressing conflicts in regions like the North East, reflects both nations’ shared commitment to promoting stability and security.

Kalu harped on the importance of food security, saying that it’s a sustainable approach towards having peace and security.

The Deputy Speaker made reference to his initiative known as the ‘Peace in the South East Project’ which has agriculture and food security as one of its pillars, recalling that it recently launched ‘food for peace’ aimed at providing food for the people.

Speaking on other areas for further collaborations, Kalu stated that there’s a significant potential for partnership in the value chain for processing and packaging of dairy products.

He opined that Nigeria, having the fifth largest cattle herd in Africa, collaboration with Netherlands in processing dairy products beyond what is currently being done at the moment can foster economic growth.

He added that the parliament is looking forward to engaging in more productive dialogue that further strengthens bilateral relationship.

Earlier, the Ambassador, Wouter Plomp told the Deputy Speaker that the Netherlands is very much interested in deepening cooperation in agriculture and other sectors, aimed at promoting these sectors, strengthening bilateral relations and mutual dialogue.

He informed the Deputy Speaker of a memorandum of understanding signed a fortnight ago with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on having bilateral consultations every year.

Plomp assured the parliament of more national coverage with their seed programme so as to not only promote the Agri business but also the business in agricultural commodities for young people.