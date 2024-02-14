President Bola Tinubu has declared open the 14th Biennial Police Games in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The President who was represented by Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde, highlighted that the event aims to provide experiential tourism and showcase the multifaceted nature of the Nigeria police.

He emphasised the unifying power of sports in Nigeria and worldwide, expressing optimism that the games would uncover hidden talents.

He stressed the need to prioritize the sports and entertainment sector to attract international investors, especially amid economic challenges.

Advertisement

Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in his address, acknowledged the event’s historical significance in nurturing sports talents.

He commended the Oyo State government for creating a conducive environment and hoped the games would foster camaraderie among participants.

The event is themed “Competing for Peace, Unity, Stability, and Development of Nigeria,”

Oluyole 2024 also features 4000 athletes from 17 zonal commands nationwide, promising a showcase of exceptional talents and a celebration of unity through sports.