IGP commemorates 1-year in office, receives OSOM Games police medalists in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, has stated that the Nigeria Police Force has a policy for finding, recruiting, and training gifted athletes to attain national and worldwide success in sports.

He remarked this while receiving the police squad that was crowned champions and gold medalists in the recently finished One Service One Medal (OSOM) Games on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, which coincides with the IGP’s one-year anniversary in office.

The IGP praised the champions and the entire police workforce for their resilience, commitment, and patriotism in policing Nigeria, as required under his leadership in the last 12 months, while receiving members of the Police contingent to the 5th OSOM Games, which was held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, from March 30 to April 4, 2022.

The contingent, led by the Force Sports Officer, DCP Patrick A. Atayero, was presented to the IGP by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Force Secretary, and Sole Administrator, Force Sports, AIG Hafiz Inuwa, mni.

The police contingent, which consisted of 181 athletes, 30 coaches, and 16 caretaker chairmen, took first place at the recently concluded OSOM Games, which had 613 athletes from 10 military and paramilitary agencies competing in seventeen different sports. The police squad won the 5th OSOM Games with a total of 141 medals, including 80 gold, 26 silver, and 35 bronze.

The Inspector-General of Police also acknowledged stakeholders’ and the general public’s contributions to the Nigeria Police Force, which have greatly aided in the realization of his vision and mission for the Nigeria Police Force to actualize its goals and primacy status in sustaining the country’s internal security mechanism.