As Nigeria Commemorates international Widows Day, activists have called for the implementation of a bill that will support widows in the country.

They Note that Nigerian Widows are subjected to various forms of humiliation and must be protected irrespective of their traditional beliefs.

The international widows Day was launched by the united nations in 2010 to raise awareness on the violation of the rights of widows in many countries following the death of their spouses.

In some countries like Nigeria, women find themselves denied of inheritance and land rights, evicted from their homes, ostracised and abused.

The children of the widows also find themselves affected, withdrawn from school and more vulnerable to abuse, especially in the case of girls.

Many widows go through even worse experiences.

In achieving full rights for widows, speakers want legislation that will ensure support for women.

In commemorating the day, a foundation (Rock of Ages empowerment Foundation) provided welfare and startup packs for some of the widows to keep body and Soul together.