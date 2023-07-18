The Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has received the esteemed members of the Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria (ARPON) at the Force Headquarters, Abuja led by its 1st Vice President, AIG Paul O. Ochonu (Rtd), NPM, and 2nd Vice President, CP Samuel Adetunji, Rtd.

The meeting, held with members of ARPON under the auspices of the Retired Officers Consultative Forum, lends credence to the IGP’s commitment to fostering a strong relationship with retired officers and leveraging their valuable experience to achieve the mandate of the Nigeria Police Force.

During the meeting, the IGP acknowledged their invaluable insights and pledged to collaborate closely with them in order to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the NPF.

To streamline the communication process, the IGP nominated the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) as the focal officer to handle issues requiring the Force’s attention. This appointment ensures a dedicated point of contact for ARPON, facilitating the swift resolution of matters of mutual concern.

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police remains steadfast in his commitment to transforming the Nigeria Police Force and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism through continued collaboration with retired officers and organizations such as ARPON, the NPF aims to build a strong foundation for a safer and more secure Nigeria.