COAS encourages retired officers to be worthy Ambassadors

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has urged retired officers of the Nigerian Army to avoid any form of misconduct or action that could bring the military into disrepute.

Yahaya stated this at the official Valedictory Regimental Dinner Night for the Year 2021 Retired Officers of the Rank of Colonel and Below within the Nigerian Army’s 82 Division in Enugu on Saturday.

The COAS, who was represented by Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, GOC of the Nigerian Army’s 82 Division, reminded the retired officers that they should be worthy ambassadors, saying that “the soldier’s spirit in you should never be tired.”

He reassured the retired officers that his administration was committed to improving their welfare, noting that the Nigerian Army’s health and welfare facilities and institutions were still available to them in various barracks and cantonments.

“Retirement or discharge is an unavoidable part of every military personnel’s life, and it signifies the end of active service to the country. As a result, I am ecstatic to join you in your celebration today.

“I must congratulate you all on the outstanding achievements you made while serving the country in the Army.

“I also want to assure you that the Nigerian Army is eternally grateful for your contributions to the defense of our country.”

“I urge you all never to rest on your oars even in retirement until this war is brought to an end in favour of the Armed Forces and by extension our nation,” he added.

According to the COAS, those experiences and expertise will be beneficial in improving the military’s fighting efficiency in its numerous ongoing operations.

The event’s honored special guest Retired Maj.-Gen. Donald Oji advised retired officers to view retirement as a stage of life that demanded greater patriotism and discipline.

Oji congratulated them on reaching the milestone of hale and hearty retirement, while encouraging them to draw closer to God.

The presentation of the “Distinguished Service” award to each retired officer was the high point of the event.