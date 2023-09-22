Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, is set to hold the third biennial West Africa Capital Market Conference (WACMaC) 2023.

The conference with the theme “Infrastructural Deficit and Sustainable Financing in an Integrated West Africa Capital Market” will be held in Lagos next month.

The conference will focus on the need to address the West African sub-region’s infrastructure deficit as well as embrace sustainable financing concepts in order to boost economic development.

Mr Lamido Yuguda, Director-General of SEC, confirmed in a press said that the event would take place on October 25th and 26th, 2023.

He stated that this year’s conference is especially crucial because over 300 stakeholders are slated to gather in Lagos to debate the overall issue.

Speaking on the theme for the upcoming event, Yuguda explained that the deficit posed a significant challenge to the region’s sustainable development.

He said “to address this gap, there is a growing need to adopt innovative financing mechanisms, and sustainable financing options to mobilize the desired funds to meet the region’s critical infrastructure needs, foster economic growth, and achieve sustainable development goals.”

“The WACMAC 2023 provides us with a unique platform to engage in meaningful discussions, share insights, and forge partnerships that will help shape the future of our capital markets, we have brought together a distinguished array of experts, regulators, policymakers, and industry leaders who will share their knowledge, experiences, and strategies to proffer solutions to the region’s infrastructure deficit” the Director-General, said.

Yuguda, who is also Chairman of the West Africa Securities Regulators Association (WASRA), said that the conference would be jointly hosted by the West Africa Securities Regulators Association, the Economic Community of West African States, the West Africa Capital Market Integration Council and the West African Monetary Institute.