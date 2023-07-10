The West/Central Africa Division of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church has held its Faith and Science Conference at the Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State, South-West Nigeria.

Representatives from 22 African countries attended the conference, with discussion on how faith and science can enrich understanding of the world.

But Can faith and science coexist?

This is the question many scholars have asked and done a lot of research on.

Advertisement

At the Faith and Science Conference of the West/Central Africa Division of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church held at the Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State, scholars expressed believe that it will foster evolution of the earth.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Tayo Ademola challenged scientists and theologians to develop knowledge, that will improve learning, from the biblical perspective.

The Director of Education at the General Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventist world headquarters spoke about impact of education in transforming lives across the globe.

He explained that the Seventh-Day Adventist is showing this through its education institutions across 6,721 primary schools, 2,699 secondary schools, 51 vocational training schools and 118 colleges and universities, with an enrollment figure of more than 2 million students across the world.

During a lecture by a geologist, Oluwole Oyedeji spoke about the relationship between faith and science, while emphasising sustainable use of earth and its resources.

Advertisement

Scholars at the conference believe that faith and science are not in conflict, rather, they work in harmony.