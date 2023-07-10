Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia has promised to facilitate education of Benue farmers on the adoption of new farming methods and technologies.

The Governor made the promise in Makurdi while addressing participants at the National Agricultural Mechanization and Innovation Summit organised by Coalition Network of Stakeholders in Agricultural Mechanization (CONESAM) in collaboration with Benue State Government.

Possible way to improve farm mechanisation includes Loans given to farmers to enable them purchase farm machines. The review of farm ownership to enable farmers acquire land.

He said it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that Benue State continues to live up to her branding as the Food Basket of the Nation.

Inadequate infrastructure, insecurity, and lack of access to finance have been identified as some of the major challenges hindering the growth and development of agribusiness in Benue State.

The importance of this summit was underscored as Nigerians were urged to make use of the opportunity provided for improved agricultural productivity.

Some of the farm products and machines were presented to the Governor, and the CONESAM Exco in Benue State was also inaugurated.