The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has re-affirmed the ministry’s desire to partner with the Nigerian Security Print and Minting PLC on the domestication of specific operations within the ministry.The Minister stated this on Tuesday during his visit to the company’s head office in Abuja.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the Minister on Media, the Minister and members of his team were received by the Managing Director, Mr. Ahmed Halilu.

After taking a tour of the facility, the minister assured the company of his readiness to work with the team.

Advertisement

Explaining that the nation needs every citizen to align with the interest of the nation, Tunji-Ojo said that it is critical to place the country’s interest above board, and ensure that national security is not compromised on the altar of personal interest.