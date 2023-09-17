The Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has promised the harmonization of national identity data bases to safeguard the rights and properties of citizens.

This he says is one major focus of the president Tinubu led administration to curb criminality in the country.

He made this statement at the 5th national identity day celebration held in Abuja.

The national identity day is a day set aside to appreciate the value of ownership of verifiable identity by citizens,

This day is also set aside to look at the progress made so far in ensuring digital identity inclusion for everyone, and what future solutions can be put in place to ensure better lives for the citizens and legal residents of the country.

With a database of over 100 million National Identification Numbers in the National Identity Database, NIMC provides essential access to attaining this goal along with other major stakeholders.

This has greatly improved access by the general public to services like passport acquisition and renewal but also the likes of efficient border security technology, effective handling of insecurity around the country.

The protection of critical national assets and infrastructure has been enhanced as well as the reformation and reintegration of rehabilitated offenders in the society and improved emergency and fire response times.

The theme of this year’s identity day is Identity as a Catalyst for Nigeria’s development.

Stakeholders at this gathering are to ensure the successful implementation of positive policies regarding national identity as it affects government social safety net and financial inclusion programmes.

The NIMC self service enrollment system for easy change of name, addresses, date of birth and any modifications to NIMC data base has been launched.

This application will reduce the wait time at various NIMC offices to effect such changes.

The harmonization and management of national identity is a major means of mitigating and controlling crime as well as for national development.